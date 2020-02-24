Reported Rangers target could agree new contract with current club instead

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers reportedly want to bring Rayhaan Tulloch to Ibrox but will he stay at West Bromwich Albion instead?

Rayhaan Tulloch is open to committing his future to boyhood club West Bromwich Albion despite interest from Rangers, according to the Mirror.

History could be about to repeat itself at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have seen so many exciting young talents turn their back on the Baggies in recent years, with Kemar Roofe, Izzy Brown and Jerome Sinclair making a name for themselves elsewhere.

Even last summer, Morgan Rogers and Louie Barry left for Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

With Tulloch out of contract at the end of this season, his soon-to-be free-agent status catching the eye of Rangers, the next few weeks of negotiations are critical.

Fortunately, the England youth star is hardly against the idea of signing a new, long-term deal with the club he supported as a young whippersnapper. And, according to the Mirror, suggestions that he is demanding an eye-watering £15,000-a-week contract, after just a handful of first-team appearances, appear to be a little wide of the mark.

Under Slaven Bilic, an attack-minded coach who has given the likes of Nathan Ferguson and Kyle Edwards a key first-team role this season, the future looks bright at West Brom for budding prospects like Tulloch.

Yet Rangers are not going to give up just yet on securing the services of an explosive winger with nine goals in 14 Premier League 2 games.