'Natural ability': Arsenal loanee already impressing his new teammate

Premier League giants Arsenal farmed Emile Smith-Rowe out to Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town but does he have a future under Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe is making a real name for himself at Huddersfield Town with new Terriers teammate Andy King hailing the ‘natural ability’ of an exciting attacking talent, in quotes reported by the Examiner.

While the likes of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and co have enjoyed breakthrough seasons in north London, a 19-year-old winger once on Barcelona’s radar is emerging as a shining light in West Yorkshire instead.

Smith-Rowe joined Huddersfield on loan during the January transfer window and, despite producing just one goal and one assist in seven Championship games, already looks a cut above many of his teammates at the struggling second-tier outfit.

The teenager made a real impact off the bench in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Swansea City and King, who also joined The Terriers in January, thinks Smith-Rowe has proven himself in the men’s game.

"It's easy to be impressed with the talent you see in Emile," said the Leicester City-owned midfielder.

"You get players like that where they have natural ability. Some players have to rely on work rate or size and strength. Others are just natural with the ball and I think we see that with Emile.

"If you are at Arsenal at his sort of age, you are going to have that. Anyone who hasn't got that at a club like Arsenal has probably been weeded out by this time."

"I'm sure he's at the level where, no disrespect to Under 23s football, it's probably a bit easy for him. So I think it's important he's come and got some men's football and I think he's shown that he's really capable of playing.”

Mikel Arteta is building for the future at Arsenal and you can guarantee that he will be keeping a close eye on Smith-Rowe’s progress under Danny Cowley up north.

But with a host of exciting wide players available to the Spaniard, Smith-Rowe will have to maintain this impressive run of form if he wants to play a key role at the Emirates next season.