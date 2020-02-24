After Rangers links, 29-year-old has best shooting stats in his league

Lyle Taylor is shining in the Championship after the Charlton Athletic star was linked with Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

If Lyle Taylor’s performance on Saturday is anything to go by, he could represent one of the best pieces of business any club will do this summer.

By July 1, the Charlton Athletic talisman will be a free agent. And a quite exceptional display in the Addicks’ 3-1 win against relegation rivals Luton Town might have felt rather bittersweet – brilliant, yet a daunting reminder of what the Londoners are about to lose.

Taylor opened the scoring against Luton in style, flicking the ball over a baffled Hatters defender before fizzing a pinpoint shot into the bottom corner. Then came the most nonchalant penalty you will see all season: a suave, strolling effort which made Bruno Fernandes look comparatively jittery.

Taylor then capped a Man of the Match display with a fine assist, showcasing the all-round skill-set that makes him such a nightmare for opposition defenders.

In a season interrupted by injury, the former AFC Wimbledon star now has 11 goals in 19 matches, not to mention the best shots-on-target ratio in the entirety of the Championship (21 out of 39 hitting the target).

According to TEAMtalk, Taylor has registered on the radar of Nottingham Forest while Sky mentioned West Bromwich Albion and Rangers as potential destinations for a 29-year-old late bloomer.

And while the talk over Taylor’s future has grown quiet in recent weeks, one of the finest individual performances of the entire Championship campaign, should have scouts flocking to the Valley again.