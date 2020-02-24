Nine-goal star claims Wolves tried to sign him in January

Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers were expected to bring AEK Athens striker Nelson Oliveira back to England in January.

Nelson Oliveira has admitted that Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested in signing him during the January transfer window, while speaking to SDNA.

A former Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Norwich striker was expected to make his return to British shores during the winter.

Oliveira was in the midst of an impressive run of form for Greek giants AEK Athens and, with Patrick Cutrone on his way back to Italy after a disappointing six-month spell at Molineux, Wolves were on the lookout for a new centre-forward.

But, despite the presence of a very affordable £6 million release clause in his contract (the Sun, 21 January, page 53), Oliveira was nowhere to be seen in the Black Country when February arrived.

And, some three weeks on, the Portugal international is now determined to move on from a rather distracting couple of weeks, insisting that he is now ‘200 per cent’ committed to a club he was seemingly determined to leave last month.

“I am very happy to be here. My wife is the same. Wolves' proposal is a thing of the past,” said the 28-year-old Oliveira.

“I'm here. 200% of myself and my mind are in AEK.”

Only time will tell whether Wolves should have stepped up their efforts to add Oliveira to their already Iberian-infused squad.

With five goals in the space of just three days, Diogo Jota is in the form of his life right now while Raul Jimenez can usually, with the exception of that wasteful display against Leicester City, be relied on in front of goal.