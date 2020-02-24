'Country mile away': Souness claims Ancelotti has given Everton something he hadn't seen before

Everton lost 3-2 away at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Pundit Graeme Souness has told Sky Sports that he now thinks Everton have a game plan under Carlo Ancelotti – claiming he hadn't seen that before under Marco Silva.

The Toffees went down to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take on Arsenal, with mounting hopes of a late push for European football.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton the ideal start with an acrobatic goal inside the first minute, only for Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to turn the game on its head.

Richarlison hauled Everton level before the break, but Aubameyang's header just seconds after half time was enough to give Arsenal all three points in a 3-2 win.

There were enough signs to suggest that Everton are really moving forward under Ancelotti, even if some silly mistakes cost them points in North London.

Everton are still within touching distance of the European places, and their change has been hailed by pundit Souness after the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium.

Souness believes that Everton are 'a country mile away' from where they were under Marco Silva, believing that they did most things right at Arsenal.

The Scot added that Everton are suddenly 'going in the right direction', praising Ancelotti for giving Everton a clear game plan – something he hadn't seen before from them this season.

“I think this was two teams who are now believing they’re good teams,” said Souness. “Everton are a country mile away from where they were under the previous manager, they actually look like a team that believes they can score goals, and by in large they’ve done most things right today. On another day they won’t make those mistakes, but I’m pleased for Everton.”

“There’s been a lot of money gone in there, and Everton all of a sudden are going in the right direction. They look like a team that now know what they’re doing, they know what their teammates are doing, they’ve got a game plan, which I’d not seen before,” he added.