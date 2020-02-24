Confirmed: Liverpool v West Ham United lineups at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face David Moyes’s West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

Liverpool will be looking to take another step towards the Premier League title when they take on West Ham United at home this evening.

The Reds will face West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League and will head into the game as favourites.

Judge Klopp’s side at the top of the league table at the moment with 76 points from 26 matches, 19 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City, who have played 27 games.

Liverpool have not lost a game in the league this season, and it is only a matter of time before the Merseyside outfit clinch the championship.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

David Moyes’s side are third from bottom in the league table at the moment with 24 points from 26 matches.

The London club are a point behind 17th-placed Aston Villa, who have played 27 games.

West Ham will head into the match against Liverpool this evening on the back of a 2-0 defat to Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the league.

This is how Liverpool and West Ham will line up at Anfield this evening:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip