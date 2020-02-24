'Class act': Steven Reid hails West Brom's 16-assist star

Ex-Baggies coach Steven Reid wants Slaven Bilic's side to win the Championship - and Matheus Pereira could take the Premier League by storm.

Matheus Pereira’s magical performances for West Bromwich Albion this season have left former Baggies midfielder Steven Reid raving about a ‘class act’, speaking to Love Sport Radio.

It seems only a matter of time before a skilful playmaker who joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon last summer becomes a permanent member of Slaven Bilic’s squad.

According to the Express and Star, West Brom have the option of signing Pereira for £8.25 million. And, in today’s market, that looks like a bargain for a player who has taken the Championship by storm during his first ever season on English shores.

No player in the division has produced more than Pereira’s 16 assists and, on his day, the 23-year-old is capable of winning games all on his own with a pinpoint through ball or mazy dribble.

And Reid, who spent four years at West Brom between 2010 and 2014 before returning to the Hawthorns as a coach, would certainly give a full-time move his backing.

“(West Brom) are looking good, They are looking strong, they’ve got good experience in the team. They’ve got Pereira who is an absolute class act,” says the 38-year-old, who is now an assistant for the Scotland national team.

“They can play a variety of different ways, they can put their foot in and play when they need to, they have unbelievable individual talent.”

Pereira is expected to cost around £9 million overall, including the loan fee West Brom paid last summer, meaning he will likely become the seventh biggest signing in the club’s history, behind the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Nacer Chadli and Salomon Rondon.

And, in an era where players like James Maddison are valued at £90 million, ten times Pereira’s price-tag, West Brom appear to have struck one hell of a bargain.