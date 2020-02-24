Chris Sutton stunned at Steven Gerrard comments on £2m Rangers player

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers failed to win at the weekend.

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s comments on Nikola Katic after the match against St Johnstone at the weekend.

Katic was in action for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old central defender had a disappointing game on a personal level, as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Croatia international - who cost Rangers £2 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Slaven Belupo in the summer of 2018, as reported by The Scottish Sun - was at fault for Callum Hendry's opener and made a number of other mistakes over the course of the 90 minutes.

Rangers manager Gerrard asked George Edmundson to warm up during the early parts of the game, and after the match, he suggested to The Daily Record that he did not want to bring Katic off as it could have affected him badly.

Gerrard told The Daily Record: "So we go 1-0 down and we want to get to half-time and make some real positive substitutions. I don't want to take anyone off too early because that could ruin them for a long time."

Former Celtic striker Sutton has given his take on Gerrard’s comments on Katic on Twitter.

Pretty remarkable stuff this... didn’t want to take Katic off in the first half as it may have ruined him... but threw Katic under the bus after the game... which may ruin him anyway... https://t.co/YnFJ9fBEsH — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 23, 2020