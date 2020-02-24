ChilledCow YouTube ban: What happened to the popular channel?

The ChilledCow YouTube ban sent a lot of admirers into panic mode, so let's take a look at what went down.

Nothing disrupts study quite like a ChilledCow YouTube ban.

Wait... where is it!?

This is something most of us will say on the daily or at least the weekly. Perhaps you've misplaced your favourite tee or can't seem to find your phone that's fell down the side of the sofa before heading out.

You always find them again though obviously and it's never a big deal. A bit harder to find is an entire YouTube channel gone amiss. We all love music but imagine if an album you listened to on repeat endlessly suddenly vanished. You'd feed as lost as the record, and that's exactly how fans of ChilledCow felt recently when the channel was taken down.

The channel boasts videos offering fans constant lofi radio to study, chill or sleep to. It's become the go-to place to help with studying for so many students, but that's just the tip of the iceberg - its popularity is huge and widespread.

ChilledCow YouTube ban: What happened?

After listeners headed over to YouTube only to find the channel had disappeared, they went in search of answers.

ChilledCow tweeted out to YouTube posting a picture saying that the channel had violated terms and services as a cause for the ban. However, Genius notes that it was up and running again after ten hours.

The Twitter page posted a screenshot from YouTube confirming it was back up, with ChilledCow writing: "My account has been unbanned, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the tremendous support, I'm grateful to have such an amazing community... I will launch the stream again as soon as possible."

So, it can't have been the channel's fault, right?

Quite right. Team YouTube replied to the initial tweet (see below) with the following response: "Thanks for flagging this to us! Our teams confirmed that this was a mistake on our side and your channel has now been reinstated. We’re sorry this happened! We've shared feedback with our review team to prevent similar errors from happening in the future."

Fortunately, the radio you know and love is back up.

Lofi hip hop radio was missed!

Studying just wasn't the same without it.

Or chilling! A number of the channel's fans flocked to Twitter when it came down to offer their thoughts and even condolences. It really is so loved... Check out a selection of tweets:

We imagine they're all over the moon now that it's back - and yes, this was written while tuning in, as it should be!

