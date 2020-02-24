Celtic star Leigh Griffiths makes Rangers-related admission

Celtic are a whopping 12 points clear of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Leigh Griffiths has admitted that neither he or any of his Celtic team-mates paid attention to what was going on in Rangers' game on Sunday.

The Hoops came from a goal down to beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Parkhead, on a day where Steven Gerrard's side slipped up yet again.

Rangers conceded an 80th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw at St Johnstone in a result which opened the door for Celtic to establish a 12-point lead over their Old Firm rivals.

At this stage, it takes a lot of optimism to envisage the light Blues stopping nine-in-a-row come May.

If they wanted, the Celtic lads could have known that the Ibrox outfit were losing at the time their game against Killie kicked off, but Griffiths has insisted to The Record that he and his team-mates were focused on the task at hand.

He said: "Did what was going on elsewhere affect us? No. We just go about our business, looking to get the three points, and then we look at what has happened elsewhere."

You have to believe Griffiths here really.

In terms of mentality, Celtic, who won a historic treble Treble last season, are astonishing and their 11-game winning run across all domestic competitions since the winter break proves as much.

You don't get to be such a formidable team if you care about what your rivals are doing, so if Griffiths claims that he and the Bhoys were only focused on themselves, it sounds a cliche but it's more than likely true.