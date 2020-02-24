Quick links

Celtic star Leigh Griffiths makes Rangers-related admission

Shane Callaghan
Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Celtic are a whopping 12 points clear of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Leigh Griffiths has admitted that neither he or any of his Celtic team-mates paid attention to what was going on in Rangers' game on Sunday.

The Hoops came from a goal down to beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Parkhead, on a day where Steven Gerrard's side slipped up yet again.

Rangers conceded an 80th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw at St Johnstone in a result which opened the door for Celtic to establish a 12-point lead over their Old Firm rivals.

At this stage, it takes a lot of optimism to envisage the light Blues stopping nine-in-a-row come May.

 

If they wanted, the Celtic lads could have known that the Ibrox outfit were losing at the time their game against Killie kicked off, but Griffiths has insisted to The Record that he and his team-mates were focused on the task at hand.

He said: "Did what was going on elsewhere affect us? No. We just go about our business, looking to get the three points, and then we look at what has happened elsewhere."

You have to believe Griffiths here really.

In terms of mentality, Celtic, who won a historic treble Treble last season, are astonishing and their 11-game winning run across all domestic competitions since the winter break proves as much.

You don't get to be such a formidable team if you care about what your rivals are doing, so if Griffiths claims that he and the Bhoys were only focused on themselves, it sounds a cliche but it's more than likely true.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic reacts during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

