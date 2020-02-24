Carlo Ancelotti says one Everton player needs to do more

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Everton against Arsenal on Sunday.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has told BBC Sport that Dominic Calvert-Lewin needs to do more.

Ancelotti made the comments following Everton’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old forward scored for the Toffees in the very first minute and was a problem for the Gunners’ defence throughout.

However, the youngster had some good chances in the second half which he should have converted.

Everton manager Ancelotti has praised Calvert-Lewin, but the former Chelsea boss believes that the forward needs to do more.

Ancelotti told BBC Sport about Calvert-Lewin: "He is doing well but he is not enough. If he wants to be a top striker, he has to work more hard, focus hard, work more. He is doing well but he has to have the game to be focused all the time."

Stats

Against Arsenal on Sunday evening, Calvert-Lewin took five shots of which three were on target, had a pass accuracy of 53.9%, won nine headers, took 28 touches, made two clearances, and put in one cross, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has made 20 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward made 19 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.