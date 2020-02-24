'Brave. brave guy': PL boss sends message to club about the future of reported Liverpool target

Bukayo Saka has seemingly been attracting interest, including from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta has urged his own club to get the future of Bukayo Saka 'sorted' amid interest from the likes of Liverpool.

The Daily Mail previously claimed that Liverpool are one of two clubs monitoring the situation of the highly-rated teenager, who Arteta described as 'very, very brave' for what he does in the attacking third.

Saka's contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire next summer and given his age, 18, and his breakthrough season, it shouldn't be a surprise that he is catching the eye of other clubs.

But with Arteta trying to make his own mark in North London, and with Saka being one of his standout players since his arrival in December, the former midfielder is keen for the attacking fullback to sign on the dotted line.

"That is something the club has to get sorted," Arteta told Sky Sports. "My priority is that he continues to play like he is doing and he keeps developing. He is always asking the right questions.

"He is a very brave guy. Every time he gets into the final third, he is trying to cause problems for the opponent. He deserves these chances, he is doing very well and that's why he is in the team.

"He's great for the club. If we can get players from the academy and give them real chances even when we have other people fit, it shows we believe in them. He's responded well."

Saka is a winger by trade, but given Arsenal's problems at left-back this season because of injuries, Unai Emery and now Arteta have found themselves giving him a chance in what was a seemingly unnatural position for him.

It's something that has paid off because he has been a revelation in that spot, and now there seems to be certain English clubs keeping a keen eye on his progress.

Over the course of the season, Saka has played 28 games in all competitions, scoring three goals and supplying 10 assists for his teammates [transfermarkt], including yesterday during his side's 3-2 win over Everton.