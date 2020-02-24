Bitlife: How to complete Alphabet Challenge easily on iOS

A guide for how to complete the Alphabet Challenge in Bitlife as easily as possible.

Update 1.31 has come out for Bitlife adding a challenge as well as additional scenarios such as a new crime event named Embezzlement. There will be weekly challenges in the life simulator, and the first requires you to complete a challenge in which you must have 26 babies named after every letter in the alphabet.

Bitlife is one of these amazing life simulator games where you can become anything be it a detective, chef or hobo. However, for this alphabet challenge, you will need to be an incredibly fertile female who can tolerate an abundance of pain while maintaining good looks like Jennifer Lopez.

To help you try to complete this Alphabet Challenge as easily as possible, below you'll discover some necessary tips.

iOS Bitizens! Who has completed the Alphabet Challenge so far? We know 33,144 of you have already and it's only been live for a day! pic.twitter.com/zdROQDVhdZ — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) February 23, 2020

Bitlife update 1.31

Update 1.31 has arrived for Bitlife on iOS. This update has added the following:

Challenges! Compete, conquer, and collect medals for each one

Inaugural challenge: Alphabet Challenge

Orphanages now exist in the unfortunate event you lose both of your parents

Relationship counseling

New crime: Embezzlement!

Pleas and plea bargains

Give cars & houses to your friends & family

Pay off car loans and mortgages

50+ new scenarios

Lots of work on the new person emojis

Bug fixes, interface improvements, and life refinements

iOS Bitizens: The CHALLENGES UPDATE has dropped!



☝️ Remember the fastest way to get it is to go directly to the App Store page for BitLife and use the "Update" button! pic.twitter.com/dBhk4WVxrs — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) February 22, 2020

How to complete the Bitlife Alphabet Challenge

The number one tip for how to complete the Bitlife Alphabet Challenge is to be female.

You could complete the Alphabet Challenge as a male, but it'll be easier to complete it as a Bitlife woman.

Keep randomising your female character until you have a person with high looks, and then increase their popularity up until the age of 18 by conversing and complimenting boys. You can also join the popular kids clique by complimenting their leader.

As soon as your character turns 18, you're going to want to make them have lots of sex. Make sure you have a boyfriend so you can keep rocking their world repeatedly until their scrotum looks like Gollum.

Either that, or you can go clubbing every night in search of some flirt who'll take you to their house without hesitation. When your character is about to have sex, you must ensure that you always select the option of no condom.

Once your character is pregnant and gives birth, you must name the first baby something beginning with the letter A. Second baby something beginning with B, third baby beginning with C, and so forth until Z.

And that's how you complete the Alphabet Challenge in Bitlife. You must have 26 babies with names beginning from A-Z.

Make sure your female character remains good-looking at all times by visiting the gym, doing yoga, getting plastic surgery, and staying happy. Whenever she becomes ill, always visit the doctor so she can quickly get back to work to complete the challenge.