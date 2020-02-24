BBC: Is Murder 24/7 real? New BBC Two documentary takes inspiration from 24 Hours in Police Custody

BBC Two documentary Murder 24/7 is heading to our screens on February 24th but is the series based on real events?

In recent years, TV audiences have grown a huge appetite for true crime documentaries regardless of whether they are examining past cases or ongoing investigations.

Netflix has seen a number of such documentary series, such as Making a Murderer and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, pick up large viewing figures and the audience of Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody has also grown with each new series.

The BBC are now turning their attention towards this kind of true crime documentary series with the new show Murder 24/7 which is set to get underway on February 24th.

What is Murder 24/7 about?

Murder 24/7 is a true crime documentary series that follows detectives, senior investigating officers, forensic pathologists and many more in the police as they all work to unravel a murder case in real-time.

Each twist, turn, dead-end and breakthrough is caught on camera as each episode details a different area of a murder investigation.

Is it real?

Yes.

To film the series, the BBC teamed up with Essex Police and cameras were present at almost every step of the way as we join officers on a captivating murder investigation.

From the discovery of a body, up until the arrest of the suspect, with plenty of dramatic thrills and spills along the way, every detail of the investigation is captured like never before. Although, fans of Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody will no doubt be very familiar with this format.

Episodes 1-3 of Murder 24/7 are set to follow the investigations into the murder of Courtney Valentine-Brown, a 36-year-old man who, on February 21st 2019, was stabbed in his flat in Southend just days after his birthday.

When to watch

Episode 1 of Murder 24/7 arrives on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday, February 24th.

Episodes 2 and 3 continue on Tuesday (25th) and Wednesday (26th) while episodes 4 and 5, which focus on a different case air on Monday, March 2nd and Tuesday, March 3rd respectively.

Each episode is one hour long and will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer once aired on BBC Two.