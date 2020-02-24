Quick links

Aston Villa

BBC pundit spotted Villa man do something 'embarrassing' before Southampton's first goal

Sam Preston
Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Garth Crooks criticised the Frederic Guilbert's attempt to stop Southampton opening the scoring.

Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has criticised the attempts of Frederic Guilbert to stop Southampton opening the scoring against Aston Villa during Saturday's 2-0 win at St Mary's.

Crooks was not impressed with the defender trying to pull back Moussa Djenepo in the build up to Shane Long's opening goal as Villa slipped to defeat.

 

He said: "The Southampton player laid on the goal for striker Shane Long amid appalling defending by Aston Villa. He then spins Frederic Guilbert on the halfway line, so the Frenchman is left embarrassingly trying to grab the Malian's shirt.

"The only thing Djenepo didn't do was score the goal his performance richly deserved during the 2-0 win." 

Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Perhaps Villa's players had one eye on the EFL Cup final next weekend and played within themselves slightly in order to preserve themselves from injury.

But losing a winnable match without having a shot on target is not acceptable when Villa find themselves mired in relegation trouble.

Combine that with their backline chasing shadows at times and Pepe Reina putting in a less than solid performance between the sticks and it was always going to be a long afternoon.

Perhaps the trip to Wembley on Sunday can give the club a lift - winning the first silverware of the season would certainly do that - and they need one after a dismal display on Saturday.

Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa battles for possession with Ryan Bertrand of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch