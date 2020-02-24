BBC pundit says 23-year-old showed he's not a 'typical Arsenal player'

Peter Crouch praised the performance of Dani Ceballos as Arsenal beat Everton 3-2.





BBC pundit Peter Crouch was full of praise for the performance of Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos in his side's 3-2 victory over Everton yesterday.

He said the Spaniard offered the foundation for Mesut Ozil to go on and dictate the match in a match where Arsenal had to come from behind to win.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, 23/02, 10:48pm, Crouch said: "(Ceballos and Xhaka) did the dirty work and they went and Ozil play. Ceballos, he's a player who's come from Real Madrid. A lot of people thought he'd be very good technically on the ball, a typical Arsenal player in recent years, who might not want to do the dirty side of the game.

"But he proved today that he's doing it. They linked up very well all day. Ceballos, winning the ball, that was something that wasn't happening in the early part of the season. Arteta deserves a lot of credit."





Ceballos, 23, caught the eye of Arsenal fans early on in the season with a masterclass in a home win over Burnley but he struggled for form before injuries hit.

There was a point when it seemed that performance in the August sun might be the best Arsenal supporters saw of Ceballos and there was also brief talk he might cut his loan short in January.

What Crouch is getting at is that Arteta has helped Ceballos contribute more on the defensive and battling side of a game; not just being a midfielder who can dictate a game with his passing but also backing up play as well.

That's the platform Ozil needs in order to push on and make things happen and there were signs of it working yesterday.



