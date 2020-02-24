BBC pundit highlights what Arteta 'will not be pleased' with despite Arsenal win

Chris Sutton criticised some of Arsenal's defending in the 3-2 win over Everton.





BBC pundit Chris Sutton says Arsenal showed battling qualities which weren't always evident under Unai Emery in beating Everton 3-2 yesterday.

In the Daily Mail, Sutton did also say Arteta would be disappointed with the nature of the goals conceded and the fact that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had enough chances to turn the match back his side's way.

He said: "There was a steeliness to (Arsenal) against Everton. There was a determination, a real will to win, courage, hunger, organisation and togetherness. Four traits that weren’t always evident under Unai Emery. The Arsenal of old might have crumbled under the pressure from Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors, who are improving themselves.

"Arteta will not be pleased with the two goals Arsenal conceded — both from set-pieces — and Everton had further opportunities to score through Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But this is an Arsenal team on the rise. Under the guidance of their new boss, they are slowly but surely making themselves difficult to beat and remembering what it takes to win."





There were signs of the old Arsenal in the nature of both goals they conceded, at the start and end of the first half, which are both awful times to concede.

Calvert-Lewin could and should have scored at least one more and if he had been able to replicate his recent hot form in the second half, Arteta may have presided over a home defeat.

But Arsenal were generally working hard to secure the victory, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang popping up in his own box during the second half to deny Bernard.

There is also a better feeling around the club after three wins within the space of a week and now it's up to them to complete the job in the Europa League this Thursday.



