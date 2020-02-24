Baldur's Gate 3: Is it coming to PS4 and Xbox One after Steam Early Access?

Will Baldur's Gate 3 be coming to PS4 and Xbox One after Steam Early Access?

Announced at E3 2019 through a sickeningly brutal and unforgettable trailer, Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Steam in 2020 via Early Access format. However, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One loyalists want to know if it'll arrive on their consoles after it's fully released.

Despite Sony cancelling booths for the likes of The Last Of Us Part 2, there will still be exciting games at PAX East including a gameplay reveal for the hotly-anticipated Baldur's Gate 3.

Below you'll discover when this gameplay reveal will take place, as well as whether Larian Studio's project is currently slated for PS4 and Xbox One.

WOLCEN: Is the action-RPG Lords Of Mayhem coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal PAX East

The first gameplay footage for Baldur's Gate 3 will finally be revealed at PAX East.

Larian Studio announced on Twitter that Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay will be shown off at PAX East on February 27th at the times of 12:30 PST, 15:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

A special guest is said to be present at the reveal, and it'll be viewable live on YouTube for those who cannot attend in-person.

As for what people can expect in terms of gameplay, Larian founder and creative director, Swen Vincke, simply told Eurogamer in 2019 that the title is in good hands.

"It's in the hands of people who love Dungeons & Dragons," said Vincke. "There's an enormous amount of people here who geek-out completely - there's a lot of people here, actually, for whom [Baldur's Gate] was their first RPG so they want to do their utter best making the best game they've ever made. They take it very, very seriously.

But it's still us making it - it's not the original guys making it - so you will see what we think makes a good RPG, in 2019 and going forward. Expect to be surprised."

The World Gameplay Reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be happening LIVE at PAX East on Thursday 27th February at 1530ET. Join Swen live on stage with a special guest, and if you can’t, we'll be streaming to YouTube so you can be involved no matter where you are in the world. pic.twitter.com/96bTNGNCqk — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 18, 2020

Will Baldur's Gate 3 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Baldur's Gate 3 has not been announced for either PS4 or Xbox One.

Instead of PS4 and Xbox One, Baldur's Gate 3 has only been announced for PC and Google Stadia.

It will arrive on Steam in Early Access format sometime in 2020, and - despite not being announced - it's possible it will land on Sony and Microsoft's consoles at some point in the future.

Although it'll probably be for the PS5 and Xbox Series X instead, there's a good chance Baldur's Gate 3 will land on Sony and Microsoft's consoles as the Enhanced Editions of Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 were both made available on the Xbox One and PS4 in October 2019.

In addition, Larian Studio's Divinity Original Sin series landed on both consoles after their PC launches.

GTA MEETS JAWS: Maneater release date for PS4, Switch and Xbox One

So, while not confirmed, it's plausible that Baldur's Gate 3 will land on consoles at some point in the future.