Arteta admits he had doubts about Arsenal player before he took over

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has played Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in a wide-role since he took charge.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted to Sky Sports, during their live Super Sunday coverage, that he had doubts about Pierre Emerick Aubameyang when he first arrived at the club.

Arteta has used Aubameyang as a winger rather than an out and out striker since taking over from Unai Emery as Arsenal boss.

Aubameyang has been given much more defensive responsibility since Arteta came in.

Initially Arteta feared that Aubameyang may slack off, but after his two-goal showing in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Everton yesterday there are no longer any doubts over the Gabonese international’s work-rate.

“It’s incredible the amount of work he is doing,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“And how he is doing the defensive stuff, before I had my questions but that shows the commitment to his teammates and the club, I’m really pleased with him.

“I wasn’t sure if he wanted to do it, or if he could do it physically.

“He is our most important player, and stat wise there is no question about the impact he has on this team. As much as I can and the club can we will convince him to stay.”

Aubameyang’s current deal at Arsenal expires at the end of next season, which has led to fears he could depart.

The rapid forward would be a huge loss to Arsenal if he did depart, as he is such a crucial player for Arteta’s side.

Arteta made headlines for his attacking work against Everton, as he scored twice, but he actually won three tackles too, which shows what a shift he put in for his side.

Arsenal are now in ninth place in the Premier League table, having won three games in a row over the past week.