Animal Crossing: How to make a boarding pass for New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons is coming out very soon and mega-fans can create their very own boarding pass.

Nintendo's recent Animal Crossing New Horizons-focused Direct successfully resulted in us becoming way too excited about the upcoming Switch exclusive. Fans have been creating fan art of the community's newest obsession Daisy Mae, but one fan has also made it possible for others to create their very own boarding pass.

Full of both old and new villagers to come up with a total of 383, Animal Crossing New Horizons promises to be a fantastic getaway for all of us seeking to momentarily leave behind our mundane lives of sitting behind a computer with constant headaches and back pain.

And, if you wish to create your very own collectibles, memorabilia, or in-game item for real life, then you can thank a fellow fan for providing a template for creating your very own boarding pass.

Animal Crossing New Horizons boarding pass

You can create your very own boarding pass for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

All you need to do is visit Dodo Airlines to create your very own Animal Crossing New Horizons boarding pass.

Once there, simply fill in your Passenger Name, Departure Location, Departure Abbreviation, and Seat number.

This boarding pass generator comes courtesy of TORtur3 on Reddit (via Nintendo Life) with the design having been made by user Celesmeh.

Below you can find an assortment of Animal Crossing New Horizons boarding passes that have been made and shared on Twitter.

Got my boarding pass for my trip to Nook Intl airport! Animal Crossing New Horizons here we come! pic.twitter.com/P2zqNJMFqF — Kapp’nAlex (@Cptn_Alex) February 23, 2020

YOU CAN MAKE YOUR OWN BOARDING PASS FOR @animalcrossing NEW HORIZONS. https://t.co/VqbqFDjwph pic.twitter.com/1HnvfslGdF — Sam aka snickerdoodle (@misplacedyank) February 22, 2020

Excuse me while I cry because I have a BOARDING PASS to my Animal Crossing: New Horizons island pic.twitter.com/VqIFlIwDt1 — ❀ ❀ (@itsHollyPocket) February 23, 2020

I got my Animal Crossing New Horizons boarding pass ready for March 20th !

How about you??https://t.co/jzvwsmJgeS pic.twitter.com/UdCTONGyqF — Linyela (@itsmeLinyela) February 23, 2020

This is super cute!! Boarding pass for Animal Crossing New Horizons!! pic.twitter.com/QnpAE0qV9R — Caitlin (@CaitlinxCook) February 23, 2020