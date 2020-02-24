Quick links

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain names star who shuts down Liverpool players

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid v Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid Spain
Jordan Henderson has been immense for Liverpool so far this season.

It looks like Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is one player who refuses to count his chickens.

Barring a miracle, Henderson, a £20 million signing in 2011 [The Telegraph], is going to be the first Reds skipper to ever lift the Premier League trophy at some point over the coming months.

Liverpool have a 22-point lead over Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table and victory over West Ham United at Anfield tonight would only enhance the idea that it's a foregone conclusion where the trophy is going this season.

It has been apparent for most of the season that Jurgen Klopp's side are going to win the title but, according to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson is quick to put his team-mates in their place if they mention or reference the T word.

 

The former Arsenal star told The Mirror: "If anyone even utters the words ‘winning the league’ then he shuts them straight down. He’s done it externally as well, he won’t ever let himself get carried away.

"He’s just so driven, focused on the next game and the next thing."

Despite the advantage, this is exactly the right idea from Henderson; not only because Liverpool have been close to winning the league before and ultimately failed, but also because it's important to keep the team grounded, humble.

It's very easy for this Reds side - who haven't lost a Premier League game this season - to get carried away and get caught up in the adulation, but so long as Henderson is on Merseyside it seems unlikely that'll happen - neither now or in the future.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

