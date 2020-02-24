Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Absolutely love it': Some Arsenal fans react to what Arteta has said about Gunners teenager

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate the 3rd goal after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has made a huge impact this season, but Sunday's win over Everton did include some reminders of how far he still has to go.

The Gunners claimed a 3-2 win, with two-goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the hero for Arsenal as he scored to put Arsenal 2-1 up and then bagged the winner.

The win boosted Arsenal's hopes of European football again, but there was a blow as Sead Kolasinac went off injured in the first half.

 

That meant Mikel Arteta had to bring on Saka, having left him on the bench with the intention of resting the youngster having played regularly lately.

Saka quickly showed why he's so highly-rated, sending in a stunning cross for Eddie Nketiah to make it 1-1, but there were moments of inexperience too.

The teenager kept giving the ball away inside his own half in the second period, giving Everton chances to seize possession and put Arsenal under pressure.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

After the game, Arteta admitted that he loved Saka's assist, but believes his all-round display showed that he still has a lot of developing to do, and must learn where to try and play out from the back and where to knock it forward.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to react, praising Arteta for his comments whilst suggesting that he is a 'perfectionist' and 'smart', understanding why the likes of Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger loved him.

Others think Arteta will turn Saka into an absolute star in the future, as he is reminding him that despite his recent success, he still has to keep on working to improve.

Arsenal fans celebrate the 3rd goal after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch