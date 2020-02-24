'Absolutely love it': Some Arsenal fans react to what Arteta has said about Gunners teenager

Arsenal beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has made a huge impact this season, but Sunday's win over Everton did include some reminders of how far he still has to go.

The Gunners claimed a 3-2 win, with two-goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the hero for Arsenal as he scored to put Arsenal 2-1 up and then bagged the winner.

The win boosted Arsenal's hopes of European football again, but there was a blow as Sead Kolasinac went off injured in the first half.

That meant Mikel Arteta had to bring on Saka, having left him on the bench with the intention of resting the youngster having played regularly lately.

Saka quickly showed why he's so highly-rated, sending in a stunning cross for Eddie Nketiah to make it 1-1, but there were moments of inexperience too.

The teenager kept giving the ball away inside his own half in the second period, giving Everton chances to seize possession and put Arsenal under pressure.

After the game, Arteta admitted that he loved Saka's assist, but believes his all-round display showed that he still has a lot of developing to do, and must learn where to try and play out from the back and where to knock it forward.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to react, praising Arteta for his comments whilst suggesting that he is a 'perfectionist' and 'smart', understanding why the likes of Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger loved him.

Others think Arteta will turn Saka into an absolute star in the future, as he is reminding him that despite his recent success, he still has to keep on working to improve.

Now I get what Pep, Pochettino and Wenger saw in Arteta his understanding of the game is amazing — Mazen (@KRTgooner) February 23, 2020

Arteta is a proper perfectionist. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/nXXiDscfha — 8 (@illestking06) February 23, 2020

He’s right tbf. Defensively suspect but he isn’t a left back and he will learn that role with time — Adam (@AdamGilberto19) February 23, 2020

This is why Arteta is smart; never let a few good times get to your head, there's always more to accomplish — King Lordwin (@kingljma) February 23, 2020

Love it. Never get satisfied. Absolutely love it. — Richard Visage (@thebrotherdoug) February 23, 2020

Love how the boss is not content with good. He wants greatness. — Josh Johnson (@josh_tremale9) February 23, 2020

Arteta is going to make Saka world class if he stays. https://t.co/EcwrpsY2sZ — Sam (@SamHartJourno) February 23, 2020

Arteta is going to make him a star. #Arsenal https://t.co/GFCYCWfcS7 — Hans Wolfbrandt (@HW_Lysekil) February 23, 2020

Now I see what Wenger, Poch and Pep saw in Arteta. Never pleased with just good. Strives for greatness https://t.co/dgj83kJ8JL — AstroYute (@jamboclaat) February 24, 2020