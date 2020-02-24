Quick links

Leeds United

Reading

Championship

‘A great player’: Marcelo Bielsa says he values a rival Championship midfielder ‘a lot’

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa (L) manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Reading at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa (C) manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has spoken highly of Reading midfielder John Swift to Leeds Live.

Bielsa said that he values the former Chelsea player a lot, but he believes that Mateusz Klich did not allow the 24-year-old midfielder to play his game at the weekend.

Leeds got the better of Reading 1-0 at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

 

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Swift is a great player. I value him a lot. He is a player who appears suddenly in attack and the same in transition between defence and attack, but especially when he passes from the defence to the attack.

“Klich is a player who attacks a lot. I thought Klich was going to attack well, but maybe was unable to defend Swift well.

“I think Swift was more worried to defend Klich than attack us. He looked like he didn’t have impact in their attack.”

Marlon Pack of Cardiff City battles for possession with John Swift of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on January 31,...

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Leeds on Saturday afternoon, Swift took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 72.7%, won one header, took 45 touches, attempted three dribbles, made one tackle and one interception, and put in three crosses.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Reading so far this season, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 28 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for the Royals, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch