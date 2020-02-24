‘A great player’: Marcelo Bielsa says he values a rival Championship midfielder ‘a lot’

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Reading at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has spoken highly of Reading midfielder John Swift to Leeds Live.

Bielsa said that he values the former Chelsea player a lot, but he believes that Mateusz Klich did not allow the 24-year-old midfielder to play his game at the weekend.

Leeds got the better of Reading 1-0 at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Swift is a great player. I value him a lot. He is a player who appears suddenly in attack and the same in transition between defence and attack, but especially when he passes from the defence to the attack.

“Klich is a player who attacks a lot. I thought Klich was going to attack well, but maybe was unable to defend Swift well.

“I think Swift was more worried to defend Klich than attack us. He looked like he didn’t have impact in their attack.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Leeds on Saturday afternoon, Swift took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 72.7%, won one header, took 45 touches, attempted three dribbles, made one tackle and one interception, and put in three crosses.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Reading so far this season, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 28 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for the Royals, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.