£35m star admits things have got better for him since he left Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is happy to be playing more regularly than he was for Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has told the Daily Mirror that he feels things have got better for him since he left Arsenal to join Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted that he hasn’t had the impact at Liverpool that he was hoping for this season.

But the England international does feel that he has made strides from his time playing at Arsenal, as he is now getting regular game time.

“It’s a strange one. I think there’s certain things that have definitely suggested I’ve improved," he said. "I could see it in my first season here just before I got injured that things were going in the right way and it felt like I was a big part of a team going in the right direction collectively.

“That’s the environment we are in and I don’t know if that’s what we’ve built as a team or that’s the way I feel about myself, but I wouldn’t look at this season and clearly say I’ve taken a big step forward because in my eyes I need to do a lot more.

“I feel I need to do keep pushing to keep up with the rest of this team and everyone around to be a part of this. The only thing I can say is that I feel I have taken a step forward from two or three years ago because I’m now getting more minutes consistently.

“I think I’ve started six Premier League games in a row and it sounds funny but I can’t really remember me doing that before. I don’t think I ever did that at Arsenal . Look back and check but I don’t think I did. But I genuinely can’t remember playing that regularly.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017 for a fee of £35 million (BBC Sport), and he has gone on to play a more central role at Anfield.

The 26-year-old was regularly used down the wing at Arsenal, but Jurgen Klopp seems to feel he is more of a central midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in line to receive more regular game time in the coming weeks in Liverpool’s midfield.

With Jordan Henderson out injured it seems likely that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be in a battle with Naby Keita for a starting place in midfield.

Liverpool are due to take on West Ham United tonight, and if Oxlade-Chamberlain does start it will be his 31st appearance of the season.