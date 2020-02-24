Quick links

11-goal attacker comments on his future amid Liverpool interest, responds to Haaland comparison

Liverpool have been linked with Karim Adeyemi this season.

Red Bull Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi has told Sportbuzzer that he doesn't want to compare himself to Erling Haaland – and admitted he wants to play for a 'top club' in the future.

The Austrian side sold Haaland to Borussia Dortmund in January, and he is continuing to take the world by storm with his staggering goalscoring feats.

Salzburg have sold key players before and managed to find talented, young replacements – and there are eyes on Adeyemi as the next big attacker to emerge.

The 18-year-old has been playing at Salzburg's sister side FC Liefering this season, hitting eight goals and seven assists in 13 games for the second division side.

 

In six UEFA Youth League games for Salzburg, Adeyemi has hit three goals and three assists, leading to his Europa League debut for the Red Bull first team at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Adeyemi is being touted for a huge future, and committed his future to Salzburg until 2024 in January, signing a new deal despite Transfermarkt claiming that the likes of Liverpool, Dortmund and Barcelona all want him.

Adeyemi has now been asked about the comparisons to Haaland – more in terms of potential and impact rather than style of play – but the German says he doesn't want to compare himself to the Norwegian, believing they're their own men.

The teenager added that he is 'proud' to have signed his new deal, but wants to play in a 'top league' one day, meaning Liverpool may still have hope of a deal for Adeyemi in the future.

“I definitely don't feel any pressure about that,” said Adeyemi. “And I don't want to compare myself with him either. I am me and he is he. I try to do my best here and to take advantage of the opportunities that are here for me. But I want to stay as relaxed as possible.”

“I also try to just stay cool there and concentrate on the here and now. I decided on a new contract because I feel in good hands here and feel in the right place. I am proud that I was offered a new contract.”

“Of course I want to play in a top league at some point and prove myself against the very best. However, I don't have a favourite club that I definitely want to join. Ultimately, I have to feel comfortable there and it is also important to me that my family feels comfortable. But of course it's my goal to play at the top. This is definitely the case here in Salzburg,” he added.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

