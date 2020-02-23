Waddle thinks Tottenham Hotspur would love to sign 24-year-old ‘superstar’

Tottenham Hotspur would love to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, says Chris Waddle.

Chris Waddle has stated in The Racing Post that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United would love to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham star has raved about the attacking midfielder, and believes that a number of clubs will want to sign him at the end of the season should Villa get relegated.

Waddle has also suggested that the 24-year-old - who can operate as a winger as well - may not be a success wherever he goes, and has stated that Tottenham and United would love to have him in their team.

Waddle wrote about Grealish in The Racing Post: “Tottenham would love to sign him, so too Manchester United but he’s a Birmingham lad, born and bred, and he might not naturally settle away from his comfort zone.

“In terms of pure talent, though, Grealish is a superstar. What’s incredible is that he is running the Aston Villa show at the moment from an inside-left position, almost a left winger. To have that much influence from out that wide is truly remarkable.

“But that’s because he has grown up as a player and a person and giving him the captain’s armband has been the making of him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Grealish has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 25 Premier League appearances for Villa so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship games for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Aston Villa

Grealish helped helped Villa clinch promotion from the Championship at the end of last season, and it is hard to see him stay at the Villans should Dean Smith’s side get relegated from the Premier League.