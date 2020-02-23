Virgil van Dijk makes Celtic prediction, names one Bhoys player he's still speaking with

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk thinks Celtic are on course for the title.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has told BBC Sport that he is still in contact with Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton – and predicted that the Bhoys will win the title, believing it's all wrapped up.

Van Dijk has starred yet again this season, turning in consistently excellent performances for Liverpool as they look set to win the Premier League title.

Some had wondered whether Liverpool's title win would coincide with Steven Gerrard winning the Scottish Premiership title as Rangers boss – but that seemingly won't be happening as things stand.

Rangers have dropped too many points in 2020, notably losing away at Hearts and Kilmarnock to allow Celtic to seize control of top spot.

The Bhoys now sit 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and look to be closing in on a ninth league title in a row.

Now, Liverpool star Van Dijk has admitted that he does still watch Celtic games, and is actually still in contact with one Celtic player – Nir Bitton.

The Israeli midfielder played alongside Van Dijk under Neil Lennon and then Ronny Deila, and it seems the pair have kept a strong friendship even more than four years since parting ways.

Van Dijk added that 'it is Celtic's title' now as 10 points it too big of a gap, believing there is no danger for the Bhoys now.

“I still watch Celtic games,” said Van Dijk. “I have friends there - I'm still in contact with Nir Bitton - and I always keep an eye on how things are going. It's 10 points' difference now so it's not going to be in danger any more - it is Celtic's title,” he added.