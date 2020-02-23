'Unexpected', 'He's the difference': Some Rangers fans react to 24-year-old's latest performance

Rangers drew 2-2 away at St Johnstone this afternoon.

Rangers' title hopes appear to be over after only managing a 2-2 draw away at St Johnstone this afternoon.

The Gers travelled to McDiarmid Park on Sunday afternoon, and looked to take their comeback win over Braga into this clash.

Subscribe

However, Steven Gerrard's men were woefully disappointing in the first half, and fell behind when Nikola Katic couldn't deal a ball forward, and Callum Hendry swooped in to score.

Gerrard hauled off Andy Halliday at the break, bringing on striker Florian Kamberi whilst shifting Joe Aribo to left back, and Kamberi made an instant impact with a stunning strike to level the game.

Kamberi then dummied the ball past Jason Kerr before setting up Joe Aribo to make it 2-1, seemingly giving Rangers the win – but Stevie May capitalised on more slack defending to score the leveller.

Rangers couldn't find the winner, and with Celtic beating Kilmarnock, Rangers are now 12 points adrift of their Old Firm rivals in the title race.

The way Rangers have dipped since the winter break is really concerning, but new signing Kamberi has made a big impact, with the 24-year-old arguably Rangers' best player today.

Rangers fans praised him on Twitter as 'the difference' between Gerrard's men playing well and struggling in the final third. Some believe that he should now start ahead of Alfredo Morelos, feeling that his impact has been unexpected, but a welcome boost in attack.

Kamberi is the difference. Offers something that we don’t get from Morelos or Defoe — snedders (@_snedders) February 23, 2020

Kamberi motm



What a difference hes made. — Derek (@Derzy21) February 23, 2020

Kamberi has been pure class since he came on — Andrew. (@VanDerNeap) February 23, 2020

Says it all when the one player showing a bit of fight for us is a loan player. Kamberi can hold his head up high after his performance, the rest were abysmal. We’re a team totally devoid of leadership, confidence and invention. Can only hope we pick ourselves up for Braga.... — Grant Hendry (@gwhendry) February 23, 2020

If Gerrard doesn’t drop Morelos for Kamberi something needs to be said — stephen graham (@Stephen_G1872) February 23, 2020

Only seen one player playing today, Kamberi — Ross Rumsby (@_Rossco72) February 23, 2020

Kamberi is a must on a long term deal — Brian McGowan (@BrianBribby14) February 23, 2020

Kamberi is starting to convince me — LewBeats (@LBeattie92) February 23, 2020

That kamberi has some lovely touches boy looks a player — derek harvey (@derekharvey2011) February 23, 2020

Kamberi has done more in 25 minutes than Morelos has done in 2 months. — chrismcd (@ChrisMcDougall3) February 23, 2020

Kamberi eh, unexpected! — Ben Dale (@benjifit_pt) February 23, 2020

So Kamberi is a baller. — The Boat called Hagi. (@NeillyC99) February 23, 2020

Was dubious about signing Kamberi but he’s grabbed this game by the scruff of the neck ! Excellent — Craigo (@CLiddell92) February 23, 2020