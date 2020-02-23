Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Unexpected', 'He's the difference': Some Rangers fans react to 24-year-old's latest performance

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers drew 2-2 away at St Johnstone this afternoon.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

Rangers' title hopes appear to be over after only managing a 2-2 draw away at St Johnstone this afternoon.

The Gers travelled to McDiarmid Park on Sunday afternoon, and looked to take their comeback win over Braga into this clash.

Subscribe

However, Steven Gerrard's men were woefully disappointing in the first half, and fell behind when Nikola Katic couldn't deal a ball forward, and Callum Hendry swooped in to score.

 

Gerrard hauled off Andy Halliday at the break, bringing on striker Florian Kamberi whilst shifting Joe Aribo to left back, and Kamberi made an instant impact with a stunning strike to level the game.

Kamberi then dummied the ball past Jason Kerr before setting up Joe Aribo to make it 2-1, seemingly giving Rangers the win – but Stevie May capitalised on more slack defending to score the leveller.

Rangers couldn't find the winner, and with Celtic beating Kilmarnock, Rangers are now 12 points adrift of their Old Firm rivals in the title race.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian warms up ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The way Rangers have dipped since the winter break is really concerning, but new signing Kamberi has made a big impact, with the 24-year-old arguably Rangers' best player today.

Rangers fans praised him on Twitter as 'the difference' between Gerrard's men playing well and struggling in the final third. Some believe that he should now start ahead of Alfredo Morelos, feeling that his impact has been unexpected, but a welcome boost in attack.

Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch