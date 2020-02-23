Quick links

'The same noise': Mourinho uses Liverpool incident as example in Spurs controversy

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he hopes to hear a similar reaction to Giovani Lo Celso's challenge against Chelsea as other decisions that have gone against Spurs.

Mourinho took his side across London on Saturday, taking on rivals and his own former club Chelsea in a big game in the race for Champions League football.

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners, with Olivier Giroud rattling the Blues in front before Marcos Alonso made it 2-0 after the half-time break.

 

Antonio Rudiger's own goal from an Erik Lamela pass gave Spurs hope late in the day, but Chelsea managed to hang on for the win – and one second-half incident has dominated the media.

As Giovani Lo Celso challenged Reece James, the ball popped back to Cesar Azpilicueta, and Lo Celso appeared to somewhat stamp on the Chelsea defender.

VAR looked at the incident but no further action was taken, leaving Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as well as a string of pundits absolutely baffled.

Unsurprisingly, Mourinho was asked about the matter after the final whistle, and he believes that the reaction should be the same as when decisions go against Spurs – highlighting incidents involving Liverpool's Andrew Robertson and Watford's Etienne Capoue in recent games.

With VAR admitting a mistake was made in the Lo Celso incident, Mourinho believes they should have admitted the same errors in the Robertson and Capoue incidents, believing the 'noise' should be the same.

“I hope the noise is the same noise as when the VAR kills us,” said Mourinho. “I hope the noise is exactly the same, as against Liverpool when Robertson should get a red card and didn't, against Watford when Capoue should get a red card twice, with the same gentleman, Michael Oliver. I hope noise is the same noise?”

“Why didn't they say when they made a mistake against Liverpool and against Watford? That is what I mean by the same noise,” he added.

