'That's nonsense': Garth Crooks isn't too pleased with Tottenham man's comments

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane are facing a race against time to return for Tottenham Hotspur again this season.

Garth Crooks isn't too pleased with Jose Mourinho comments about Tottenham's lack of goals because of injuries, as he branded his claims as 'nonsense', whilst speaking to Final Score (22/02/2020 at 17:15 pm)

Heung-Min Son joined Harry Kane in the treatment room earlier this week, which left Tottenham's attacking cupboard even barer than it already is.

In seasons gone by, whenever Kane has suffered an injury, Son has stepped up and delivered the goods, just like he did last season.

But this recent knock has seen Mourinho complain about his problems in the forward areas, but Crooks made it clear that Spurs still have goalscorers within their ranks.

“He has people who can score goals,” Crooks told Final Score. “Moura can score goals. Dele Alli can score goals. They were both on the pitch against Chelsea.

“Let's not kid ourselves. We cannot start feeling sorry for ourselves and thinking Spurs are beat before they even go onto the pitch because they haven't got Kane or Son.

“That's nonsense! They have got enough to score goals.”

Tottenham's problem isn't necessarily that Son and Kane are on the sidelines, it's more the fact that their lack of depth is now beginning to hurt them.

The above duo are Tottenham's best players in the attacking third, and any team in the land would struggle without their key attacking players.

But Spurs don't have any senior back-up players, with Fernando Llorente playing that role last season but leaving in the summer.