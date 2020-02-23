Steven Gerrard says Liverpool player was thinking of leaving, now he’s ‘a cog’

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard played with Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Daily Mail that Jordan Henderson was thinking of leaving Liverpool a while ago.

Gerrard, who was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018, played with Henderson during his time at Liverpool.

The former England international midfielder has praised the 29-year-old for his importance to the team, and he has shared that there was a stage when he was unsure about his future.

Gerrard told The Daily Mail: “I appreciated Jordan's power and fitness by training with him. Some players play for themselves, Jordan does the dirty running, grappling for second balls, 12 or 13km Saturday and Wednesday, again and again.

“Teams can't function at Liverpool's level without a cog like Jordan Henderson. He's obviously going be a Premier League winner. I look at him and think: good for you.

“He has that confidence now. He has lifted the European Cup above his head. I don't deserve one iota of credit, he has done it all himself, but I remember a chat with Jordan in LA a while ago and he wasn't sure whether he was coming or going at the club.

“I remember saying to him don't give up on Liverpool, you'll be fine. I knew what he had inside and that he would get there. You know with certain people.”

Important player for Liverpool

Henderson has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2011 when he joined from Sunderland for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

The England international did struggle initially, but he is now an important player in manager Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The 29-year-old is a powerful player who holds the midfield together, and he can protect the defence as well as push the team forward.

According to WhoScored, Henderson, who is injured at the moment, has made 22 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process.

The England international has also played five times in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.