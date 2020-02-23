Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Steven Gerrard says Liverpool player was thinking of leaving, now he’s ‘a cog’

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC celebrates during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard played with Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid v Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid Spain

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Daily Mail that Jordan Henderson was thinking of leaving Liverpool a while ago.

Gerrard, who was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018, played with Henderson during his time at Liverpool.

The former England international midfielder has praised the 29-year-old for his importance to the team, and he has shared that there was a stage when he was unsure about his future.

 

Gerrard told The Daily Mail: “I appreciated Jordan's power and fitness by training with him. Some players play for themselves, Jordan does the dirty running, grappling for second balls, 12 or 13km Saturday and Wednesday, again and again.

“Teams can't function at Liverpool's level without a cog like Jordan Henderson. He's obviously going be a Premier League winner. I look at him and think: good for you.

“He has that confidence now. He has lifted the European Cup above his head. I don't deserve one iota of credit, he has done it all himself, but I remember a chat with Jordan in LA a while ago and he wasn't sure whether he was coming or going at the club.

“I remember saying to him don't give up on Liverpool, you'll be fine. I knew what he had inside and that he would get there. You know with certain people.”

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...

Important player for Liverpool

Henderson has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2011 when he joined from Sunderland for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

The England international did struggle initially, but he is now an important player in manager Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The 29-year-old is a powerful player who holds the midfield together, and he can protect the defence as well as push the team forward.

According to WhoScored, Henderson, who is injured at the moment, has made 22 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process.

The England international has also played five times in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch