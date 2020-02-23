Some fans think Celtic have beaten Rangers to the title today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers drew today, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic won.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Some Celtic fans on Twitter think that the club have pretty much won the league title this season after their team won and Rangers drew this afternoon.

Rangers were in action first on Sunday afternoon, as Steven Gerrard’s side took on St. Johnstone away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

The Gers headed into the game full of confidence, but they could only manage a point from the encounter courtesy of a 2-2 draw.

Like Rangers, Celtic also conceded first in their game today, but Neil Lennon’s side launched a strong comeback thereafter and won 3-1 against Kilmarnock, who were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute.

As things stand at the moment, the Hoops are at the top of the Sottish Premiership table with 76 points from 28 matches.

Celtic are as many as 12 points clear of Rangers, who are currently second in the table and have played 27 matches.

Even if Rangers win their game in their game, they will still be nine points behind the Hoops, who are now clear favourites to clinch the title in Scotland for the ninth season in a row.

Some Celtic fans think that their team have already won the league title after today’s results, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Title in the bag. — JR (@OfficialJKR) February 23, 2020

Announce Trophy day please — Shaun (@SPA1888) February 23, 2020

champions again — Finn (@FinnPower_le) February 23, 2020

9 in a row — Mark McGregor (@MarkMcG45292883) February 23, 2020

Announce the title — Michael Barnes (@weemikeyb) February 23, 2020

One more goal and that’s plenty Bhoys — Brian Kelly (@TheReturnOfBGK) February 23, 2020

We’re back with a bang — Aaron (@Aaron_Rooney67) February 23, 2020

Finger out Celtic & it’s league title number 9!!! — Lee Fitzpatrick (@UncleLroyCFC) February 23, 2020

One more and this game will be done and dusted. And the title race might be as well. — The Celtic Bhoys (@CelticBhoysFS) February 23, 2020

Does this mean it's no longer the "most intense title race" in history?



"Intense" — Celtic Nation (@CelticNation67) February 23, 2020