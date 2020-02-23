Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Some fans think Celtic have beaten Rangers to the title today

Subhankar Mondal
Celtic players celebrate scoring the opening goal during the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC Copenhagen and Celtic in Copenhagen on February 20, 2020. (Photo by...
Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers drew today, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic won.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Some Celtic fans on Twitter think that the club have pretty much won the league title this season after their team won and Rangers drew this afternoon.

Rangers were in action first on Sunday afternoon, as Steven Gerrard’s side took on St. Johnstone away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers headed into the game full of confidence, but they could only manage a point from the encounter courtesy of a 2-2 draw.

Like Rangers, Celtic also conceded first in their game today, but Neil Lennon’s side launched a strong comeback thereafter and won 3-1 against Kilmarnock, who were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute.

 

As things stand at the moment, the Hoops are at the top of the Sottish Premiership table with 76 points from 28 matches.

Celtic are as many as 12 points clear of Rangers, who are currently second in the table and have played 27 matches.

Even if Rangers win their game in their game, they will still be nine points behind the Hoops, who are now clear favourites to clinch the title in Scotland for the ninth season in a row.

Some Celtic fans think that their team have already won the league title after today’s results, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic gives a thumbs up after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

 

The players of Celtic FC celebrate after the 1-0 goal scored by Odsonne Edouard during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 1st Leg match between FC Copenhagen and Celtic FC at Telia Parken...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

