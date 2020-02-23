SkySports pundit tries to play down hype over two Arsenal teenagers

Quick links

Danny Mills during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are playing well for Arsenal at the moment.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 19, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Danny Mills said on Sky Sports News (10:40am, February 21, 2020) that Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has to perform in the Premier League now.

The former Leeds United and Manchester City defender, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has suggested that Saka - who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back - needs to step up his game against better opposition in the Premier League after doing well in the Europa League.

Mills also said that 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli will have dips in form and injury problems in the coming years, as the Brazilian develops and progresses.

 

Mills said about Saka on Sky Sports News (10:40am, February 21, 2020): “He has got to start doing this week in and week out in the Premier League. Yes, of course, he has got potential.

“You are not a good player, you have got to be good to be at Arsenal, you have got to have the ability, you have got to have certain attributes to get to a top club, to get anywhere near the first team, but he has now got to knuckle down and work hard and find a level of consistency week in, week out and step up again.”

Mills said about Martinelli on Sky Sports News (10:41am, February 21, 2020): “Clearly he has got quality, but as a 18-year-old, he is still developing as a person, as a man.”

Mills added: “At 18, he has still not physically developed, he has not grown into his body yet. He has two or three years of growing and developing.

“All these changes will happen over the course of time. He will pick up injuries because of that, he will have dips in form, he will have lapses of concentration and confidence.

“All these happen to nearly every single young player. A lot of potential, but again, everyone just needs to calm down a little bit.”

Stats

Saka has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The teenager has also scored two goals and provided five assists in five Europa League games, and he also played twice in the EFL Cup and twice in the FA Cup, according to WhoScored.

Martinelli has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners this campaign, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Brazlian forward has also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

