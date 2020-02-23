SkySports pundit says Liverpool player who will reportedly leave ‘has a lot to offer’

Adam Lallana will reportedly leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Adam Lallana is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United, Southampton and Leicester City all linked with the Liverpool midfielder.

Leaving Liverpool

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place yet.

The former Southampton midfielder looks set to leave the Reds in the summer transfer window, and it seems that he will not have any shortage of offers.

In demand

The Express has claimed that Southampton, Leicester, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 31-year-old England international on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

According to The London Evening Standard, Liverpool do not plan to offer a new contract to Lallana and will let him leave on a free.

Former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Danny Mills has given his take on Lallana’s future.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that the England international has a lot of quality, and he has also suggested that he would be a good signing for Leicester, whose manager Brendan Rodgers worked with the midfielder at Liverpool.

Move to Leicester City?

Mills said about Lallana on Sky Sports News (11:35am, February 21, 2020): "He is a player that he (Rodgers) knows well, a player that has got out and out quality.

“Because of his injury problem, he is not going to get too much football at Liverpool, and Liverpool have probably said, ‘Okay, we are going to move you on. We are going to bring in somebody else.’

“But he still has a lot to offer. He was in the England squad before he got his injuries. Maybe he needs a new challenge, a fresh challenge. He is undoubtedly a quality player, somebody that Brendan Rodgers knows well.”