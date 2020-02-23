Quick links

SkySports pundit says Liverpool player who will reportedly leave ‘has a lot to offer’

Subhankar Mondal
Danny Mills finishes the Virgin London Marathon 2016 on April 24, 2016 in London, England.
Adam Lallana will reportedly leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lallana of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Adam Lallana is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United, Southampton and Leicester City all linked with the Liverpool midfielder.

Leaving Liverpool

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place yet.

The former Southampton midfielder looks set to leave the Reds in the summer transfer window, and it seems that he will not have any shortage of offers.

 

In demand

The Express has claimed that Southampton, Leicester, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 31-year-old England international on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

According to The London Evening Standard, Liverpool do not plan to offer a new contract to Lallana and will let him leave on a free.

Former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Danny Mills has given his take on Lallana’s future.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that the England international has a lot of quality, and he has also suggested that he would be a good signing for Leicester, whose manager Brendan Rodgers worked with the midfielder at Liverpool.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lallana of Liverpool with Lucas Digne of Everton during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January 05,...

Move to Leicester City?

Mills said about Lallana on Sky Sports News (11:35am, February 21, 2020): "He is a player that he (Rodgers) knows well, a player that has got out and out quality.

“Because of his injury problem, he is not going to get too much football at Liverpool, and Liverpool have probably said, ‘Okay, we are going to move you on. We are going to bring in somebody else.’

“But he still has a lot to offer. He was in the England squad before he got his injuries. Maybe he needs a new challenge, a fresh challenge. He is undoubtedly a quality player, somebody that Brendan Rodgers knows well.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lallana of Liverpool arriving before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

