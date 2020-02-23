Sky Sports pundit claims Newcastle man 'wouldn't want to hear' what Bruce has said about him

Joelinton is enduring a horror time at Newcastle United since his big-money move in the summer.

Matt Le Tissier had admitted that Joelinton 'wouldn't want to hear' Steve Bruce stating that his striker isn't a natural goalscorer, as his struggles at Newcastle United continue.

Sky Sports pundit, Le Tissier, believes that Bruce is right about the Newcastle man and questioned whether the team are creating enough chances for him, whilst speaking to Soccer Saturday (22/02/20 at 2:20 pm)

Prior to Newcastle's defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Bruce stated that his out-of-form forward doesn't have the qualities of a natural hitman, as reported by The Chronicle.

During the summer transfer window, Newcastle forked out big money for Joelinton's signature, but he has only managed one league goal thus far, as Le Tissier reacted to Bruce's comments.

“To be honest, one goal in the Premier League in February, you probably couldn't have any complaints about it,” Le Tissier told Sky Sports. “I mean it's probably something you would not want to hear said.

“But sometimes you have to face reality, and the reality is, his goalscoring record is nowhere near good enough for him to be considered a natural goalscorer. There is always that argument if a goalscorer isn't scoring goals [that he's being used in the wrong manner].

“Are the team creating enough chances for him? So, you would have to look more deeply into the numbers in terms of big chances that he may have missed – they don't create huge chances for him, so you can maybe give him a little bit of a pass. But Steve Bruce is only being honest.”

In total, Joelinton has netted three goals and supplied the same amount of assists from 31 matches in all competitions [transfermarkt].

Dwight Gayle started from the bench for the Magpies at Selhurst Park, and it's a decision that would have no doubt baffled the player and angered the fans, especially considering they went onto lose.

Gayle, who was on a season-long loan at West Brom in the Championship last season, must start to wonder what on earth he needs to do to get ahead of a player that has only found the back of the net once and is being dubbed as one of Newcastle's worst signings.