'Seriously': Paul Merson claims Tottenham's rivals wouldn't have made same comments as Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur are without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son because of injury.

Paul Merson has seemingly been left baffled by Jose Mourinho's comments that if he helps Tottenham to a top-four finish then it would be his best achievement.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (22/02/20 at 12:15 pm), Merson suggested that if rival managers had lost two of their key players then they wouldn't be making the same comments as the Tottenham boss.

Mourinho has lost Harry Kane, and recently Heung-Min Son, to what seems to be potentially season-ending injuries, which has dented their FA Cup, Champions League and top-four chances.

But, former Premier League winner, Merson, wasn't seemingly having any of Mourinho's recent comments.

“What the managers of them clubs [Arsenal, Man United and Man City] come out and say what he said that it would be the biggest thing in his career if he got fouth?” Merson told Soccer Saturday.

“Like seriously?! When he first got into the job, he brings Dier off and Dier knows the game. You have got to understand he's a great player, this and that.

“Forward it one two or three months, he brings Dele Alli off and [he's saying] 'oh, look how much better we were when he come off'. It's like back to the old Mourinho way now. It's like my way or the high way.”

In the lead up to Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, Mourinho, who previously stated that guiding Manchester United to a top-two finish in 2017/18 was his greatest achievement, agreed that would be bettered by helping Spurs into the top four, as quoted by Sky Sports.

When Mourinho initially made his comments about the Old Trafford club, it was met with shock and bewilderment, but since then, it turns out that the out-spoken manager had a point.

But Tottenham's circumstances are different. The reason being, despite their recent stagnation and decline, they have come off a better platform than the one United were on.