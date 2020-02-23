Report: Yorkshire club want to sign Leeds United favourite - on one condition

Sheffield United reportedly want Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United want to sign Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips - but only if they manage to qualify for Europe.

It's claimed that Chris Wilder wants to launch a £20million move for Phillips, which would likely only be possible if Leeds miss out on promotion.

Burnley and Wolves are also interested in signing Phillips, but it's the Blades who are really considering a big-money summer move according to the report.

Phillips is a Leeds lad, born and bred in the city, and wants to win promotion with his hometown club, which is exactly why he signed a new deal back in September.

Prising the 24-year-old away from Elland Road won't be easy, and if the Whites do go up, there is next to no chance of the midfielder leaving.

It's actually surprising to hear that the Blades want him this summer; they splashed out for Sander Berge in January, landing the Norwegian midfielder in a club-record deal.

Wilder also has Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, John Lundstram and Luke Freeman, so spending big money on another midfielder – even with Muhamed Besic set to return to Everton – would be something of a surprise.

With the Blades looking towards Europe, this would be a move focused on really strengthening Wilder's options and giving him great depth – but with major interest and Phillips' commitment to Leeds, this one doesn't look like an easy pursuit.