Report: West Ham United scouts raving about 20-year-old, Aston Villa tracking him

West Ham United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Jack Tucker from Gillingham in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that West Ham are checking on the 20-year-old defender, and that the Premier League club’s scouts have been raving about the youngster.

The report in the British tabloid has added that Gillingham are open to selling the youngster should a right offer come in.

West Ham’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa have also tracked the 20-year-old defender this season, according to the report.

Stats

Tucker has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in League One for Gillingham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The young defender also played three times in the FA Cup and thrice in the EFL Trophy, according to WhoScored.

Steve Evans’s side are 10th in the League One table at the moment with 50 points from 33 matches, four points behind Fleetwood Town, who are currently sixth in the standings and occupy the final playoff spot.