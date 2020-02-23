Quick links

Report: West Ham United scouts raving about 20-year-old, Aston Villa tracking him

Subhankar Mondal
Lincoln City's Liam Bridcutt vies for possession with Gillingham's Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Gillingham at LNER Stadium on February 22, 2020...
West Ham United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Jack Tucker.

West Ham United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Jack Tucker from Gillingham in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that West Ham are checking on the 20-year-old defender, and that the Premier League club’s scouts have been raving about the youngster.

 

The report in the British tabloid has added that Gillingham are open to selling the youngster should a right offer come in.

West Ham’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa have also tracked the 20-year-old defender this season, according to the report.

Callum Lang of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Tucker of Gillingham during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Shrewsbury Town at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 30, 2020 in...

Stats

Tucker has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in League One for Gillingham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The young defender also played three times in the FA Cup and thrice in the EFL Trophy, according to WhoScored.

Steve Evans’s side are 10th in the League One table at the moment with 50 points from 33 matches, four points behind Fleetwood Town, who are currently sixth in the standings and occupy the final playoff spot.

Gillingham's Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Gillingham at LNER Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Lincoln, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

