Report: Tottenham hope to win race for Sunderland talent, Spurs the club most keen

Sunderland could lose another promising youngster, this time to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur hope to land the young Sunderland striker Joe Hugill ahead of rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester United, according to The Sun (February 23, page 63).

The newspaper claims that Liverpool and Manchester United have both been tracking Hugill, who is already playing for Sunderland's Under-23s at the age of 16, all season.

But Tottenham are now said to be sending scouts of their own and are 'most keen' on the Academy of Light product.

 

The Sun notes that Sunderland have lost many top talents recently and warns that Hugill could be next in the exit door queue.

One former Mackems youngster, Sam Greenwood, quit to join Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal in 2018.

The Tottenham and England regular, Dele Alli, was himself signed from a League One club while still a teenager, though unlike Hugill he was already established at first-team level.

Whether Hugill would favour a move to Spurs over Liverpool or Manchester United remains to be seen, however.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

