Report: Newcastle player frustrated by decision Bruce made yesterday

Newcastle United lost at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle was 'desperately disappointed' not to start in Saturday's game at Crystal Palace.

The Magpies lost again on Saturday, as a free kick from Patrick van Aanholt – a former Newcastle player – was enough to give Crystal Palace the win.

It's now one win in nine Premier League games for Newcastle, and no goals scored in the last three, leaving Newcastle seven points clear of the drop.

 

The lack of goals is a huge concern, and Joelinton needs help up top – possibly from the returning Gayle, who has been out of action for more than a month.

Gayle did come on for a 20-minute cameo against Palace, but touched the ball just five times couldn't find the net as Newcastle went down to defeat in the capital.

It's now claimed that Gayle is disappointed that Bruce didn't start him, though the Newcastle boss did offer his explanation after the full time whistle.

Bruce told The Shields Gazette that he didn't want to throw Gayle straight into starting after so long out, believing it was only right to introduce him from the bench.

“Dwight’s trained for the last eight or nine days after being out with a hamstring for six weeks,” said Bruce. “I thought it was only right I didn’t start him,” he added.

Gayle may hope to start against Burnley next week, but with just two league starts this season, it's surprising that the 29-year-old seemingly expected to be thrown straight into the side against former club Palace.

