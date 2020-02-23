Quick links

Report: Moyes now favourite to sign £20m striker ahead of Celtic and Tottenham

Olly Dawes
Amiens' Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Amiens(L1) and Monaco on February 8, 2020 at the Licorne Stadium in Amiens. (Photo by FRANCOIS...
West Ham United are reportedly leading the race for Serhou Guirassy.

Amiens' French forward Sehrou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between SC Amiens and Olympique de Marseille (OM) on October 4, 2019 at the...

According to The Sun, West Ham United are now leading the race to sign Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy amid links to a host of clubs.

It's claimed that the Hammers have been tracking Guirassy for some time, which is no great surprise after January links with the striker.

Amiens now allegedly fear relegation to Ligue 2, as they are now five points adrift of safety in France's top flight, and want to get a £20million deal for Guirassy set up now so they can start planning their summer.

 

Relegation may weaken their hand in negotiations, so Amiens officials have been speaking to British clubs about a potential deal – and West Ham may be favourites.

It's claimed that whilst Tottenham are keen on Guirassy, he wants to be a starter rather than sit behind Harry Kane, and he may fancy his chances of supplanting Sebastien Haller; it's at least more likely than bumping Kane down the order.

Brighton are keen too, but West Ham are allegedly leading the race, which is interesting given that the Hammers aren't exactly safe from relegation themselves right now.

Amiens' Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Amiens(L1) and Monaco on February 8, 2020 at the Licorne Stadium in Amiens. (Photo by FRANCOIS...

A move would see David Moyes beat his former club Celtic to Guirassy, as the Daily Mail claimed just days ago that the Bhoys would also like to sign the 23-year-old.

Guirassy has hit eight goals in 22 Ligue 1 games this season, showing his aerial presence at 6ft 2in tall whilst also possessing mobility, and he could be a fine complement to Sebastien Haller – if West Ham can get him snapped up.

Serhou Guirassy of Amiens SC during the French League 1 match between Amiens SC v Paris Saint Germain at the Stade de la Licorne on February 15, 2020 in Amiens France

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

