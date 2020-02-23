Quick links

Report: Middlesbrough set £25m asking price for player as Burnley plot move

Steve Gibson, Middlesbrough chairman
Dael Fry could become the latest defender to swap Middlesbrough for Burnley.

Dael Fry of Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough want £25 million for Dael Fry as Burnley plot a move for the centre-back, according to The Sun (February 23, page 63).

The newspaper claims Middlesbrough are hoping to cash in on Fry and may demand extras on top of said fee.

However, it adds that Burnley would only go to around halfway.

 

It also notes that Burnley previously convinced Boro to halve their £30m asking price for Ben Gibson, another centre-back produced by the Teesside club's academy.

However, Gibson's Clarets career could act as a deterrent to Fry should a move to Turf Moor present itself.

The 27-year-old's time at Burnley looks to be over after just 18 months and six appearances.

Ben Gibson of Burnley

He was recently granted permission to train with Middlesbrough until the end of the season, though he cannot play in competitive games for the club run by his uncle, Steve.

Fry, an England Under-21 international, has been a regular in Jonathan Woodgate's young Boro side and captained them at times this campaign.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

