Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Manchester United to make £50m bid for Wolves forward

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

According to The Express, Manchester United are interested in signing Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that United will make a bid of £50 million for Jota and watched him in action against Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The report has added that the Red Devils have been frequently making checks on the 23-year-old forward for the past couple of seasons, and that Tottenham wanted to sign the Portugal international in the summer of 2019.

 

Stats

Jota joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017, and the move was made permanent in January 2018.

The Portugal International forward made 43 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Wolves in 2017-18, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 29 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Nuno’s side, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

So far this campaign, the 23-year-old has scored three goals in 22 league games and has scored six goals in five Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Jota scored a hat-trick for Wolves in their 4-0 home win against Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

