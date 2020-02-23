Report: Hodgson sending scouts to watch £10m potential Zaha replacement who could be available this summer

It is claimed that the Crystal Palace manager has been checking up on Filip Kostic.

The Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will send scouts to watch Filip Kostic this week, according to The Sun (February 23, page 63).

The newspaper claims that Hodgson has been checking up on the Eintracht Frankfurt winger, who could be available this summer.

Kostic is said to be valued at around £10 million - despite his 12 goals and 12 assists for Eintracht this season.

The Serbian only moved to the Commerzbank-Arena on a permanent basis last summer, after his loan from Hamburg was made permanent for £5.4 million (Transfermarkt).

He had previously cost Hamburg more than double that from FC Groningen in the Netherlands.

Interest is again expected in the Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, this summer.

Zaha is one of Palace's primary sources of goals and assists, providing eight this season, and Kostic's impressive figures suggest his signing would soften the blow of losing the Ivorian.

Kostic's international teammate, Luka Milivojevic, is already a key player at Crystal Palace.

Palace fans - would Kostic be a good addition?