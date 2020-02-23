Quick links

Sunderland

Birmingham City

Championship

League One

Report: Former Birmingham man involved in Sunderland bid

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at Stadium of Light on September 8, 2018 in Sunderland,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland remain on course to face Birmingham City in the Championship next season.

The new Birmingham City management team : Sammy Yu - Joint Vice Chairman, Michael Dunford - Birmingham City Chief Executive, Carson Yeung - President, Vico Hui - Chairman, and Peter Pannu -...

The former Birmingham City vice-chairman Sammy Yu is understood to be linked to a consortium which hopes to buy Sunderland, according to The Sunday People (February 23, page 53).

A Hong Kong-based group is said to have renewed its interest in Sunderland after an initial approach failed.

The current Mackems owner Stewart Donald put the club up for sale earlier this year and it is claimed that he is seeking £40 million to hand over the reins.

 

Yu was one of the key figures behind Carson Yeung's 2009 acquisition of Birmingham City, but left St Andrew's the following year.

He later tried, unsuccessfully, to purchase the club from his fellow Hong Kong native.

Yeung was sentenced to six years' imprisonment in 2014, after being found guilty of five counts of money laundering.

Sunderland players celebrate after Charlie Wyke scores the second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers at Stadium of Light on February 22, 2020 in...

Sunderland remain on course to face Birmingham, now owned by Trillion Trophy Asia, another Hong Kong sports holding company, in the Championship next season.

Phil Parkinson's side beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 on Saturday and climbed to fourth in League One.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch