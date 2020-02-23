Quick links

Everton

Sunderland

Premier League

Report: Everton and Sunderland sending scouts to watch 24-year-old today

(L-R) Ozan Tufan of Turkey, Irfan Can Kahveci of Turkey, Merih Demiral of Turkey, Hakan Calhanoglu of Turkey during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between France v...
Everton, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Ozan Tufan.

Ozan Tufan of Turkey looks dejected during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 14, 2019 in Istanbul

According to Takvim, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Everton will send scouts to watch Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan today.

Fenerbahce will take on Galatasaray at home in the Turkish Super Lig later today.

The report in the Turkish media outlet has claimed that Tottenham, Sunderland and Everton all will have scouts present at the game to watch the 24-year-old versatile player in action.

 

Stats

Tufan, who can operate as a midfielder, right-winger or right-back, has been on the books of Fenerbahce since 2015.

The Turkey international has scored two goals and provided four assist in 22 league games so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at Alanyaspor last season, the 24-year-old made 14 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.

Ozan Tufan of Turkey controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 14, 2019 in Istanbul

Transfer fee needed

Tufan’s agent Utku Cenikli recently told Turkish-Football that the 24-year-old has a release clause of €20 million (£16.75m) in his contract.

Given that Sunderland are playing in League One at the moment and may not get promoted to the Championship at the end of the season, it is hard to see the Black Cats cough up that much transfer fee.

As for Tottenham and Everton, the Premier League duo can certainly afford that kind of money.

Birkir Bjarnason of Iceland and Ozan Tufan of Turkey during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

