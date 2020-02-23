Report: Everton and Sunderland sending scouts to watch 24-year-old today

Everton, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Ozan Tufan.

According to Takvim, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Everton will send scouts to watch Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan today.

Fenerbahce will take on Galatasaray at home in the Turkish Super Lig later today.

The report in the Turkish media outlet has claimed that Tottenham, Sunderland and Everton all will have scouts present at the game to watch the 24-year-old versatile player in action.

Stats

Tufan, who can operate as a midfielder, right-winger or right-back, has been on the books of Fenerbahce since 2015.

The Turkey international has scored two goals and provided four assist in 22 league games so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at Alanyaspor last season, the 24-year-old made 14 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.

Transfer fee needed

Tufan’s agent Utku Cenikli recently told Turkish-Football that the 24-year-old has a release clause of €20 million (£16.75m) in his contract.

Given that Sunderland are playing in League One at the moment and may not get promoted to the Championship at the end of the season, it is hard to see the Black Cats cough up that much transfer fee.

As for Tottenham and Everton, the Premier League duo can certainly afford that kind of money.