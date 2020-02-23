Quick links

Report: Club make decision on Liverpool loanee’s future

Loris Karius is on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool at the moment.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas will not keep Loris Karius beyond the end of the season and the goalkeeper will return to Liverpool.

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal from Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

The report in the Turkish media outfit has claimed that Besiktas are targeting Basaksehir FK’s Volkan Babacan as a replacement for the 26-year-old.

 

Mixed spell

There have been occasions when Karius has played well for Besiktas, but his recent performances have been unconvincing.

According to WhoScored, the goalkeeper has made 22 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig and five appearances in the Europa League so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 26-year-old played 30 times in the league and five times in the Europa League for Besiktas, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Liverpool

It is hard to see Karius be part of the Liverpool squad for the 2020-21 campaign, as the Reds have a world-class goalkeeper in Alisson.

Perhaps the Reds will sell the German, and that would be best for all parties concerned.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

