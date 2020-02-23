Report: Club confirm they've signed player whose deal Leeds cancelled, after Premier League interest

The former Leicester City and Sheffield United trialist, Callum Nicell, twice appeared on the bench for Leeds United.

The former Leeds United midfielder Callum Nicell has found a new permanent home after spells at Leicester City and Sheffield United earlier in the season.

Nicell trialled with Leicester and Sheffield United while still a Leeds player.

But he had been without a club since August, when the Whites terminated his contract by mutual consent 10 months before it was due to expire.

And late on Friday evening, Farsley Celtic announced that they had signed the 20-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international.

READ | We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Callum Nicell https://t.co/NY5e8itJCq #CeltArmy pic.twitter.com/cXjgRb9nTN — Farsley Celtic (@FarsleyCelticFC) February 21, 2020

Nicell was included in the Farsley squad for Saturday's 2-0 win against Blyth Spartans, but failed to make the pitch.

The Celt Army, whose side included another former Leeds midfielder, Tyler Walton, are now ninth in the National League North.

Sheffield United went on to sign Nicell's ex-Leeds teammate Connor Leak-Blunt, who plays in the same position.

Leeds opened up a five-point gap on the Championship's play-off places with a 1-0 win against Reading on Saturday, preserving their hopes of joining the Blades and Leicester in the Premier League next season.