Report claims Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool in race for ‘top, top player’

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City.

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham and Liverpool have joined the race for the 16-year-old midfielder.

Manchester United were already interested in the teenager and wanted to sign him in the January transfer window, according to the report.

The report has added that Spanish and European giants Real Madrid and Barcelona recently sent scouts to watch the teenager, who will cost over £30 million in the summer transfer window.

Stats

Bellingham has made 23 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Birmingham so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Birmingham are 14th in the Championship table at the moment with 45 points from 34 matches.

Huge praise

Bellingham is a very talented and promising young midfielder who is progressing well at Birmingham and is a star of the future.

The 16-year-old was recently praised highly by former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matt Murray, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Murray said about Bellingham potentially moving to a club in the Premier League on Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (2:15pm, January 25, 2020): "It won't faze him. There has been a lot of noise around Jude Bellingham just when he became a teenager, you always heard about him. Top, top player.

"I only saw him a few years ago in the player's lounge and Birmingham were playing Leeds' first-team and he had just scored for the youth team. He was like 14 or 15.

“A year or two later, he's running the show at Elland Road and my mates going 'who's this young kid?'. I watched him at St Andrew's. Birmingham struggling. He's getting on the ball. He wants it."