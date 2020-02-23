Report: Celtic backed out of £1m January deal late on, player left high and dry

Celtic are said to have been quoted a significant loan fee, plus wages.

A Scotland international striker missed out on a January switch to Celtic, according to The Sun (February 23, page 63).

Celtic were strongly linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes throughout the transfer window.

But The Sun claims Celtic backed out of a deal late on, leaving Rhodes 'high and dry'.

The English club's chairman Dejphon Chansiri is said to have demanded a loan fee of up to £1 million from the Bhoys - on top of the player's wages which are rumoured to be around £40,000-a-week.

Rhodes ultimately remained with the Owls, but has failed to make a single matchday squad since the late arrivals of Alessio da Cruz, Connor Wickham and Josh Windass at Hillsborough.

And Celtic did not end January empty-handed, landing the Polish striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Białystok.

Rhodes was one of the Championship’s highest-scoring players throughout the previous decade, and was particularly prolific during the Celtic manager Neil Lennon's Bolton Wanderers reign.

Lennon’s first season at Bolton was the third in a row in which Rhodes scored 20-plus league goals for Blackburn Rovers, and it is certainly plausible that the Bhoys would have been keen.