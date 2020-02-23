Quick links

Report: Celtic backed out of £1m January deal late on, player left high and dry

Aiden Cusick
Celtic manager Neil Lennon arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic are said to have been quoted a significant loan fee, plus wages.

A Scotland international striker missed out on a January switch to Celtic, according to The Sun (February 23, page 63).

Celtic were strongly linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes throughout the transfer window.

But The Sun claims Celtic backed out of a deal late on, leaving Rhodes 'high and dry'.

 

The English club's chairman Dejphon Chansiri is said to have demanded a loan fee of up to £1 million from the Bhoys - on top of the player's wages which are rumoured to be around £40,000-a-week.

Rhodes ultimately remained with the Owls, but has failed to make a single matchday squad since the late arrivals of Alessio da Cruz, Connor Wickham and Josh Windass at Hillsborough.

And Celtic did not end January empty-handed, landing the Polish striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Białystok.

Dominic Ball (R) of QPR battles for possession with Jordan Rhodes of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The...

Rhodes was one of the Championship’s highest-scoring players throughout the previous decade, and was particularly prolific during the Celtic manager Neil Lennon's Bolton Wanderers reign.

Lennon’s first season at Bolton was the third in a row in which Rhodes scored 20-plus league goals for Blackburn Rovers, and it is certainly plausible that the Bhoys would have been keen.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

